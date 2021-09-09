SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

The San Clemente cross country teams will finally take to the course this weekend at the Laguna Hills Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Triton boys will open the season ranked highly in CIF-SS Division 1, as San Clemente sits at No. 4 in the latest poll released on Tuesday, Sept. 7. San Clemente sits behind No. 1 Newbury Park, with Great Oak and Loyola tied for No. 2. League rivals El Toro and Dana Hills are ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in the Division 2 boys rankings.

The early cross country schedule opens with the Laguna Hills Invitational this weekend and is followed by the Woodbridge Invitational in Corona on Sept. 18. The Tritons stay local on Sept. 25 while competing at the Dana Hills Invitational.

