SCHS Cross Country Teams Qualify to CIF-SS Finals; Boys Remain Title Favorites

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

By Zach Cavanagh

Both the San Clemente boys and girls cross country teams got the job done at CIF-SS preliminaries on Friday, Nov. 11, to once again qualify for the CIF-SS Championships on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.

The Triton boys put up an extremely impressive performance in their Division 1 heat. The San Clemente scoring five finished together with a gap of just 0.4 seconds from fifth-place Juan Chantaca (15:49.7) to 10th-place Pierce Clark (15:50.1) to post the division’s best team score and the third-best team time of the day. Rory Catsimanes was sixth, Grant Sestak was seventh, and Brett Ephraim was ninth.

The San Clemente boys are ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 1 and in CIF State Division 1. PrepCalTrack.com also has the Tritons pegged to take one of two California bids to the Nike Cross Nationals in December.

The San Clemente girls edged their way to a qualifying spot in their Division 1 heat. The top four in each heat qualified, and the Tritons finished in fourth with 111 points ahead of Huntington Beach at 119 points. Kennedy Banks (19:10) finished in eighth, and Lyza Yetter (19:39) finished in 14th.

If either Triton team finishes in its respective top seven or an individual is one of the top five non-team qualifiers in the top 20 at CIF-SS Finals, they will qualify for the CIF State Championships on Nov. 26 in Fresno.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

Related