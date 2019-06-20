SCHS Dance Team Announces New Coaches and Advisor

Staff

The San Clemente High School Dance Team has named Kelley Brown and Hank Schmidt as co-coaches for the national award-winning dance team under the direction of advisor Laura Flynn.

“We are thrilled to add these new coaches to our team,” said Lisa Bothwell, president of the Encore parent booster club. “Not only are the coaches talented dancers, they also reflect the qualities we want to instill in our daughters on and off the dance floor.”

Kelley Brown has studied jazz, ballet, lyrical, modern, tap, contemporary, military and hip hop for 25 years. Brown received her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Dance Performance with honors, and a minor in Leadership and Organizational Studies, from Chapman University.

Hank Schmidt has been training in lyrical, jazz, contemporary, hip hop, and military dance for the past eight years. As a member of the Glendale High School Dance-Drill Team, Schmidt served as an officer for two years and has won eight USA national titles while on the team. He is currently studying kinesiology at Cal State Fullerton and is in the National Society for Collegiate Scholars.

Laura Flynn started training at the Ballet Conservatory at age 3, studying jazz, ballet, pointe, hip hop, lyrical, and contemporary while there. She received her bachelor’s and Masters of Teaching degrees from UC Irvine and currently teaches math at San Clemente High School.

The SCHS Dance Team will be hosting $15 master classes for advanced dancers on June 25, July 2 and July 9. For more information about the master classes and the SCHS Dance Team, visit schsdanceteam.com, or follow on Instagram: @schs__danceteam.