The San Clemente boys distance running team hasn’t lost any momentum from its cross country dominance in the fall.

The Triton harriers set three school records in three events run at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational on Friday and Saturday, April 8-9, at Arcadia High School.

In the 4×800-meter relay on Friday, San Clemente posted a time of 7:48.34 for third place in the invitational race. The Triton team of junior Taj Clark, junior Jackson Brownell, senior Grant Sestak and junior Brett Ephraim ran the fourth-fastest time in the state this season and eighth-fastest in the nation.

Later on Friday, the Tritons broke another school record in the 4×1760-yard relay (or 4×1-mile relay) with a time of 17:34.69. The team of UC Berkeley-bound senior Juan Chantaca, UC San Diego-bound senior Rory Catsimanes, Sestak and Ephraim finished fifth in the invitational event with the top time in California this season. The relay time was actually faster than that of the shorter 4×1,600-meter relay school record broken earlier this season.

On Saturday, San Clemente posted its third school record of the weekend with a second-place finish in the distance medley relay. Catsimanes ran the 1,200-meter opening leg, Brownell ran the 400-meter second leg, Clark ran the 800-meter third leg and Ephraim anchored again in the 1,600-meter closing leg for a time of 10:13.86, which is the fourth-fastest in the state this season.

The San Clemente distance runners will test their mettle again in the Orange County Championships on Saturday, April 15, at Mission Viejo High School.