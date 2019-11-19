By Zach Cavanagh

The San Clemente High School football team has been removed from the CIF-SS playoffs after it was determined a player was in violation of CIF State bylaws regarding accurate information and undue influence, pre-enrollment contact, failure to disclose pre-enrollment contact and athletically motivated transfers.

According to Capistrano Unified School District spokesperson Ryan Burris, the SCHS administration self-reported the violation on Friday, Nov. 15, and the CIF-SS made the decision based on pre-enrollment contact.

“Last week, information was provided to San Clemente High School Administration alleging possible CIF violations regarding athletic transfers to SCHS,” the CUSD statement said. “After a preliminary investigation by SCHS, it was discovered that there was one potential violation. The SCHS Administration was not aware of any violation prior to this investigation.”

The player has the right to appeal and has exercised that right, according to San Clemente coach Jaime Ortiz.

“There has been an appeal filed, and I can not comment until that appeal is finalized,” Ortiz said.

The Tritons were set to host Chaminade of West Hills in the Division 2 semifinals on Friday, Nov. 22. By virtue of the forfeit, Chaminade will advance to the CIF-SS Division 2 championship against the winner of Sierra Canyon-Rancho Cucamonga.

“We are deeply saddened by the decision and feel terrible for our current players who have worked so hard to achieve so much on the field,” the CUSD statement said. “San Clemente High School holds itself to the highest standards and will continually follow all policies and procedures to pursue victory with honor.”

By CIF-SS bylaws, San Clemente was forced to forfeit its last playoff game, a 13-9 quarterfinal win over Rancho Verde, and is removed from the playoffs. San Clemente must also forfeit all of its games from this season.

#MediaRelease: San Clemente Football removed from CIF-SS Playoffs pic.twitter.com/xCAGufFRCE — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) November 19, 2019

Before the forfeits, the Tritons finished 8-2 on the field in the regular season and were runner-up in the South Coast League. San Clemente was the No. 2 seed in the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs and won at Valencia in the first round, 17-7, and at home against Rancho Verde in the quarterfinals, 13-9, to reach the CIF-SS semifinals.

This is a developing story.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports.