San Clemente High School Athletics continued its winning ways off the field and in the classroom as the CIF-SS Academic Awards were announced on Monday, March 27.

Every year, the CIF-Southern Section keeps track of the unweighted, teamwide grade-point averages (GPA) of their member programs and recognizes the top 25 teams in each sport, as well as crowning an academic champion for the teams with the highest GPA in their sports.

San Clemente’s girls lacrosse team sported a 3.79 GPA and competitive cheer team earned a 3.74 GPA to be named CIF-SS Academic Champions. Both teams will be recognized for this achievement prior to the Los Angeles Angels home game in Anaheim on April 24.

The Tritons maintained departmentwide excellence, as all 27 varsity sports teams finished in the CIF-SS top 25 for their respective sports. Ten teams finished in the top five, including girls basketball (3.81), girls cross country (3.93), football (3.42), boys golf (3.84), boys lacrosse (3.54), girls lacrosse (3.79), girls track and field (3.81), competitive cheer (3.74), boys volleyball (3.71) and girls wrestling (3.58).

“This is really a tribute to all of our teaches, coaches and support staff,” San Clemente athletic director John Hamro said in a statement. “Bringing their best every single day to teach, mentor and positively impact all of our students. I know we are all so proud to be Tritons, and today, we celebrate the academic achievements of our students and their impact on the overall success of our athletic program.”