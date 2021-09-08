SCHS Girls Volleyball Continues Strong Form

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

For in-game updates, news and more for all of the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports.

By Zach Cavanagh

The San Clemente girls volleyball team added another staple win on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Tritons swept Edison in the San Clemente gym, 25-17, 25-17, 25-10, to move to 11-5 overall on the season.

Triton Girls’ Volleyball sweeps Edison 25-17; 25-17; 25-10 at home tonight. Watch Senior Audrey Della Vedova with the cross court kill off a sweet back set by Junior Reece Torticill here! 👍💪🏐⁦@SouthOCsports⁩ ⁦@ocvarsity⁩ pic.twitter.com/Zf55QA6loS — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) September 8, 2021

It was San Clemente’s second straight sweep victory over a Sunset Conference opponent following a home sweep of Corona del Mar, 25-19, 25-16, 25-12, on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The wins over Edison and Corona del Mar were a strong bounce back for San Clemente after losing a five-set battle at Newport Harbor on Aug. 31. Newport Harbor, ranked No. 2 in CIF-SS Division 3, took the opening set, 25-23, but San Clemente won an equally tight second set, 25-22. The Sailors and Tritons again traded close sets, with Newport Harbor winning the third, 25-20, and San Clemente taking the fourth, 25-22. The fifth set went the distance and just a bit more, but Newport Harbor earned the win, 16-14.

San Clemente also went 3-2 at the California Challenge Tournament at La Costa Canyon on Aug. 27-28. The Tritons earned wins over La Jolla Country Day, Clovis North and San Marcos.

The Tritons are next in action on Thursday, Sept. 9, at Mission Viejo and play in the Dave Mohs Tournament at Edison on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10-11. San Clemente opens South Coast League play at Trabuco Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and is next home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, against Beckman.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

Related