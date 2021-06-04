SCHS Girls Wrestling Pinned by Top Seed Corona in First-Ever CIF-SS Quarterfinals

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

The San Clemente girls wrestling team was a part of history with wins in the first two rounds of the first-ever CIF-SS girls wrestling dual meet playoffs, but the Tritons’ run was ended by a dominant showing by the No. 1 seed on Friday, June 4.

Division 1 top seed Corona won eight matches by pin and 12 of 14 matches overall to roll over San Clemente, 66-12, in the CIF-SS quarterfinals at San Clemente High School.

Corona won six of the first seven matches by pin with the outlier being a forfeit at 189 pounds by San Clemente. The pins came fast and furious with the second and third wins by Corona coming in the first minute.

San Clemente Girls Wrestling. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Clemente Girls Wrestling. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Clemente Girls Wrestling. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Clemente Girls Wrestling. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Clemente Girls Wrestling. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Clemente showed some fight at the lower weights, but Corona still came up with a technical decision at 111 pounds and a major decision at 116 pounds.

San Clemente’s Eden Hernandez wrestled the most tightly contested match of the night at 121 pounds. Points were hard to come by as Hernandez and her Corona counterpart showcased near equal skill and strength, but Corona edged out the decision, 4-2.

The win at 121 pounds gave Corona a 54-0 lead, but as San Clemente had inched closer with each of the previous three matches, the Tritons finally got on the board.

Triton Junior Wrestler Jennifer Pierson sings the National Anthem and then gets ready to compete with her teammates in the 1st ever CIF-SS Dual Meet Quarterfinal vs. Corona today! Awesome!! 👍💪🤼‍♀️⁦ ⁦@SouthOCsports⁩ ⁦@ocvarsity⁩ pic.twitter.com/uM7sWoTS9g — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) June 5, 2021

San Clemente junior Jennifer Pearson had kicked off the night’s proceedings with the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner, and with a strong start at 126 pounds, Pearson worked hard to earn the pin and the full six points for San Clemente with the win by fall.

Corona still led, 54-6, picked up another fast win at 131 pounds, but San Clemente picked up another set of points at 137 pounds.

San Clemente’s Kayla Ajoleza earned the first-round pin at 137 pounds for the full six points.

San Clemente gets its second points of the night with a pin at 137 by Kayla Ajoleza.



Corona leads @SCHSTritons, 60-12, with one round to go.#CIFSS #GirlsWrestling #Quarterfinals pic.twitter.com/NUtYgU5fzz — SouthOCsports (@SouthOCsports) June 5, 2021

In the final match of the night at 143 pounds, Corona once again worked quickly to earn the pin and close out this quarterfinal dual, 66-12.

Corona moves on to wrestle against Canyon Springs in the CIF-SS Division 1 semifinals on Monday, June 7.

San Clemente finishes its season 7-2 and earned a first-round win over Cajon, 60-23, and a second-round win at Santa Monica, 54-27.

