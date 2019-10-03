SCHS Seniors Guests of Honor at American Legion Post 423

By Haley Chi-Sing

San Clemente High School seniors Hannah Carter, Micah Regalado and Logan Sambrano recently spoke at American Legion Post 423’s General Meeting about their experiences at the 2019 Boys and Girls State Programs in June.

All three seniors were awarded and distinguished at the September meeting with their families present.

The three students were chosen earlier this year to attend the programs due to personal distinction and achievement at San Clemente High School. Carter attended the Girls State California 2019 at Claremont McKenna College, with her attendance being funded by the American Legion. Regalado and Sambrano both participated in the Boys State California 2019 event at California State University, Sacramento. Both Regalado and Sambrano were supported and advanced by San Clemente High School Principal Chris Carter and other faculty members.

Both Boys and Girls programs included leadership and government courses and seminars in which the students participated. Both programs were established in the 1930s, building a reputation for providing “the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction,” according to a press release.

The Boys State program offered governmental programs and commitments during the week-long course, allowing Regalado and Sambrano to further their understanding of the American governmental system. Both boys took several seminars regarding “the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens as they engage in the operation of local, county and state government.” They were also able to engage in several legislative activities such as court proceedings, law enforcement engagements, and recreational activities.

Carter partook in similar programs while at the Girls State 2019. Similar to the Boys’ branch, the Girls’ Program included seminars, presentations, and activities for students to participate in order to receive hands-on knowledge and experience in the governmental arena. The Girls State 2019 is centered around providing more awareness and knowledge about the rights, responsibilities, and duties women have as American citizens in today’s society. Carter was able to participate in the program during the Post’s first year supporting it.

American Legion Post 423 will continue its tradition of choosing student delegates for Boys State and Girls State California 2020. For more information, email Post 423 Commander Mike Rogers at strgeezr47@gmail.com or call 949.429.5003.