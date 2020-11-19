SCHS Student-Athletes Sign with Colleges

By Zach Cavanagh

While COVID-19 has delayed high school athletics and set aside normal college recruiting, the regular Fall Signing Day went on as scheduled, with 10 San Clemente High School student-athletes announcing their college choices on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The Tritons boys volleyball team had four signees. Noah Keelin signed with USC, Dane Hillis signed with Long Beach State, Cade Martin signed with UC Irvine, and Kobe Kiley signed with Concordia University Irvine.

San Clemente’s girls aquatics program boasted three signees in three different disciplines. Water polo star Alex Higginson signed with UC Berkeley, Stella Copeland signed on to swim at Arizona, and Skyler Ruffner signed on to dive at Florida State.

Other San Clemente signees included Kylie Pitzak signing on for beach volleyball at Utah, Kelsie Yamano signing on to run cross country and track at UC San Diego, and Hannah Hillis signing on for women’s volleyball at Franklin Pierce.

