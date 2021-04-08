SCHS Wrestling Opens Season with Win Outdoors

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

The San Clemente boys wrestling team got its season started right last Thursday, April 1.

In an outdoor, open-air match, San Clemente took down La Canada in swift fashion, 59-12. The defending CIF-SS dual meet champion Tritons extended their dual meet winning streak that stretches back 26 months to Feb. 2, 2019.

San Clemente earned seven pins over La Canada, as freshman Andres Fucci (115 pounds), sophomore Ben Wimberly-Hernandez, (134 pounds), junior Garrett Boyd (154 pounds), junior Vance Frabasillio (162 pounds), senior Arom Austin (172 pounds), senior Hunter Nielsen (184 pounds) and junior Robert Maley (197 pounds) all earned wins by pin. Freshman Jacob Belden also won a major decision, 10-1, at 128 pounds.

The Tritons’ next scheduled dual meet is their league opener at El Toro on April 20.

