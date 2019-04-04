Scoreboard: Adams Sets SCHS Pole Vault Record, Fourth Grade Girls NJB Competes at Nationals

By Zach Cavanagh

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. Email zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

Adams Sets SCHS Pole Vault Record

San Clemente sophomore Sierra Adams reached new heights for the Triton program.

In a dual meet at San Clemente High School against Tesoro on March 21, Adams vaulted 10 feet, 7 inches to set a new school record in the girls pole vault.

Adams’ previous best was 10 feet, even at last season’s South Coast League Finals, where she took the frosh/soph title.

Fourth Grade Girls NJB Competes at Nationals

The National Junior Basketball fourth-grade San Clemente girls team competed in the NJB All-Star National Tournament on March 23-24 at Valencia and Mater Dei High Schools.

The girls advanced to Nationals by winning their sectional tournament on March 9-10. At Nationals, the girls went 1-1 in pool play and won their opening silver bracket game before falling in the semifinals.

The team is made up of Chloe DeVries, Lainey Draves, Jane Fischer, Capri Hall, Sydney Hernandez, Olivia Jui, Molly McConnell and Paige Wojtkiewicz. The girls are coached by Cassie Hall and Jeremy DeVries.