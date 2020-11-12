Scoreboard: Boys & Girls Club to Host Holiday Golf; Dana Wharf Completes After-School Program

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. Email zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

Boys & Girls Club to Host First Holiday Golf Classic

The Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area is getting into the swing of the season by hosting its first Holiday Golf Classic on Dec. 7 at Marbella Country Club in San Juan Capistrano.

Proceeds from the socially distanced event will go toward supporting the Boys & Girls Club programs and families as the club continues to offer a safe place for kids while everyone works through the coronavirus pandemic.

Golfers are encouraged to dress in their best holiday golf gear, as there will be a prize for most festive attire. Prizes will also be awarded for first place in the men’s, women’s and coed divisions. Each golfer will receive breakfast, lunch and a gift with their round of golf, and each golfer will be given their own cart for the round.

Prices for individual golfers start at $225, with foursomes at $900 and various sponsorship levels available.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area, visit bgcsca.org or call 949.492.0376. To sign up for the Holiday Golf Classic or make a donation, visit bgcsca.ejoinme.org/holidaygolf20. – Staff Report

Dana Wharf recently wrapped up a six-week after-school fishing program for middle school-aged kids. Photo: Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching

Dana Wharf Completes Successful After-School Fishing Program

Dana Wharf Sportfishing, through the City of San Clemente’s Parks and Recreation Department, recently finished a sold-out fall after-school fishing program for middle school-aged kids. This fishing program has been a very popular one, bringing both young newcomers and skilled youth anglers together for a three-hour fishing trip after school each week.

This six-week program is the only program of its kind offered in Orange County, perhaps even the only one of its kind in California. There are plenty of tennis, golf, and team sporting activities available to kids, but Dana Wharf has it pegged with this fun fishing outdoor opportunity.

Dana Wharf staff have found that when kids can help one another by both teaching and learning, it creates a fun dynamic and hooks the fisherman for life. By the middle of the six-week session, the kids have developed some skills that will give them the ability to catch fish with confidence and prepare them to go on longer trips with Dana Wharf or any landing along the coast. – Captain Brian Woolley, Dana Wharf