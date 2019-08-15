Scoreboard: Lea Mave Makes AAU Taekwondo National Team, Registration Open for City’s Friday Night Football

By Zach Cavanagh

Lea Mave Makes AAU Taekwondo National Team after Summer of Gold

San Clemente’s Lea Mave, 16, earned her way onto the AAU Taekwondo Junior Female National Team with a strong performance in the National Team Trials at the AAU Junior Olympics on Aug. 2 in Greensboro, N.C.

Mave was one of 10 athletes to make the national team after a round-robin competition.

Mave qualified for the team trials after a pair of national gold medals this summer.

In early July, Mave punched her ticket to the trials with a gold medal at the AAU Taekwondo National Championships in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Mave took the title for the Olympic Sparring Female Black Belt 15-17-year-old, 101.5-108-pound division. Along with competitors from North Carolina, Florida and Illinois, Mave led the top four competitors who qualified for the trials.

Mave’s first national gold medal of the summer came at the USA Taekwondo National Championships on June 29 in Minneapolis.

Mave pushed through three matches to take the World Class Junior Sparring 15-17 Female Featherweight national title. Mave won her first match over a Connecticut fighter as the referee stopped the match, took her second win over a Texas fighter by points and advanced to the title match over a California fighter by superiority.

In the national championship, Mave bested another California fighter by points to take the gold.

Mave also claimed a senior division medal at the USA Taekwondo National Championships on July 2.

Mave earned a third-place bronze in the World Class Senior Sparring 18-32 Female Flyweight division. Mave beat out an Oregon fighter by points to gain in the first round, but Mave withdrew from her second-round match. Her result still secured one of the two third-place slots.

Registration Open for City’s Friday Night Football

Spots are open for City of San Clemente’s Friday Night Football youth flag football fall league.

Registration fee is $130 for any one of the four divisions offered. Division A is for ages 12-13 or age 14 in eighth grade; Division B is for ages 10-11 or 12 in sixth grade; Division C is for ages 8-9 or 10 in fourth grade; and Division D is for ages 6-7 or 8 in second grade.

The skills assessment day for Divisions A, B and C is on September 6 at Vista Hermosa Sports Park. Division C is at 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., depending on alphabetical order of last name; Division B is at 7 p.m., and Division A is at 7:45 p.m.

For more information or to register, check out san-clemente.org/recreation-community/classes-programs/sports/youth-sports.