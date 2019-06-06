Scoreboard: OC Surf Soccer U19 Boys, SC Volleyball Club Girls 16s Qualify for Nationals

By Zach Cavanagh

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week.

OC Surf Soccer U19 Boys Qualify for EPNL National Finals

The Orange County Surf Soccer Club boys under-19 team closed the 2018-19 Elite Club National League regular season on May 23 as the ECNL Southwest Conference champions. With that conference title, OC Surf moves on to the Elite National Premier League National Playoff from June 28-July 2 in Rockford, Illinois.

The U19 team features several familiar faces from San Clemente. Daniel Tuscano, Ryan Kowarsch, Blake Lipofsky and Micah Usui were all members of the Tritons’ boys soccer team that won CIF-SS and State Regional championships last season. OC Surf is also coach by San Clemente resident Nick Cucuk.

In the ECNL, OC Surf was rarely challenged.

The U19 team, ranked No. 6 nationally, finished 15-2-3 overall to win the regular season title and won its final five games of the season and nine of its last 10, with the final four by a combined shutout score of 20-0.

In the ENPL National Playoff, OC Surf will be one of 17 teams competing for the national championship. That group includes the seven ECNL conference champions and nine NPL league champions from across the country.

In previous seasons, the ENPL National Playoff was held in two locations, one on each coast. A new format debuts in 2019 with all matches taking place in one location, with a true national champion being crowned on the field.

SC Volleyball Club Girls 16s Win West Coast Cup

The San Clemente Volleyball Club’s girls 16s won the Junior Volleyball Association’s West Coast Cup on May 27 at the Long Beach Convention Center. The win qualifies the team for the AAU National Championships on June 25-28 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

The San Clemente team went 8-2 in the tournament and won its final five matches on its way to the gold bracket championship. The 16-year-olds won 17 sets across the 10 matches.

“I’m so proud of how the girls stuck together and battled to the finish,” SCVC coach Richie Whiting said. “This team has been working hard all season, and it’s great to watch them reap what they’ve sowed. They deserved the victory.”

The team is made up of Constance Brown, Elise Brown, Rory Gaynor, Savanna Goodpaster, Sierra Hawker, Hannah Hillis, Noelle Rutz, Sydney Seefeldt, Stevie Shaughnessey, Grace Shulga, Emma Smith, Lulu Utterback and Kate Wade. The group is coached by Whiting and assistant coaches Jennifer Adams and Patrick Murphy.

