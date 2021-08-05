Scoreboard: San Clemente Girls Softball Closes Successful Spring Season

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. Email zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

By Zach Cavanagh

The San Clemente Girls Softball league was prepped for a competitive 2020 season after being moved up from the “C” Division to the “B” Division after a successful 2019 season.

That move was delayed due to the pandemic, but in the 2021 season, SCGS met the challenge in a fruitful spring campaign.

San Clemente Girls Softball’s 10U gold team won its district championship and finished second in the state and Western National championships, the only team in the state to play in all three tournaments. Photo Courtesy of San Clemente Girls Softball

San Clemente’s most prolific group was its 10U gold team. The 10U girls were the only team in California to play in the district championship, state championship and Western National championship tournaments.

The 10U gold team won the Central “B” District Championship on June 27 with a 5-0 tournament run in which they outscored opponents by a combined 54-4 margin. At the Southern California State Championship and the Western Nationals, San Clemente finished second at both tournaments.

San Clemente’s 12U gold team placed second at the Central “B” District championships and qualified for the state and Western Nationals. The 12U girls finished fifth at the Southern California State Championship and ninth at the Western National Championship.

San Clemente Girls Softball is now accepting registration for its fall season. For more information or to register, go to scgirlssoftball.com.

Related