By Zach Cavanagh

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. Email zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

SC Girls Softball Teams Go Deep at Regionals

The San Clemente Girls Softball 8U, 10U and 12U teams all made strong runs at the USA Softball Regional California Games but did not advance out of the tournament on July 12-14 outside of San Diego in Lakeside, CA.

The 12U and 10U teams went the furthest with pushes to the semifinals.

The 12U team posted big wins in pool play over Northern California teams with an 8-0 win over Santa Maria and a 15-4 win over Santa Clara. In the bracket after a bye, San Clemente continued with its offensive burst with a 16-0 win over Rocklin and an 8-0 win over Temple City. The 12U team put up nine runs in the semifinal, but La Puente was stronger in a 17-9 win.

The 12U team is made up of Tessa Arciniega, Ayla Basaites, Sophia Caringella, Jenna Gellatly, Brooklyn Giles, Felicity Jacobs, Payton Kennedy, Sophie Nachman, Maysen Veronda and Samantha Westerfield.

The 10U team also won both of its poo-play games with a 4-2 win over Majestix and a 17-0 win over Redwood City. In the bracket after a bye, San Clemente again put up the offense in a 9-1 win over 4S Ranch of San Diego and a 13-1 win over Cordova. In the semifinal, San Clemente lost a tight game to Pico Rivera, 6-5.

The 10U team is made up of Eliana Martinez, Emily Ota, Cassi Basaites, Ava Echternach, Leeloo Narvaez, Gina Rauch, Marley Readman, Maya Saggar, Kindra Stanley and Peyton Stokes.

The 8U team again was strong in pool play with a pair of 12-1 wins over Sunnyvale and Goleta. In the bracket, San Clemente beat Paso Robles in the first round, 7-3, and edged out West Valley in the second round, 3-2, to advance to the quarterfinals. However, that’s where the run ended, as Santee advanced, 13-6.

The 8U team is made up of Caylani Agosto, Delaney Bautista, Luca Cifuentes, Peyton Clark, Erin Creek, Madison Fernandez, Lanna Jay, Margo Nye, Rachel Roldan, Ryenn Roldan, Anela Saxton and Brooklyn Speron.

The softball postseason isn’t over for San Clemente Girls Softball.

Coming off its state championship, the San Clemente 14U team opens up the USA Softball Western National Qualifier from July 23-28 in Redding, CA.

Zach Cavanagh

Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports.