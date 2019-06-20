Scoreboard: San Clemente Softball Teams Earn District Titles, Friends of SC Golf Tournament Next Week

By Zach Cavanagh

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. Email zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

Three San Clemente Softball Teams Earn District Titles

San Clemente Girls Softball claimed three USA Softball Southern California Central District titles last weekend in Orange and will send three teams to the state championships on June 28-30 in Lancaster.

The San Clemente 8U, 10U and 12U teams each won their respective brackets, with the 10U and 12U teams posting undefeated records. The 8U team took only one loss in the double-elimination tournament.

The 8U team opened with two big wins over Irvine, 15-1, and Newport Mesa, 10-3, but dropped the bracket semifinal to Rancho Trabuco, 5-4. San Clemente bounced back with a win over Fullerton Hills, 3-0, to get back out of the loser’s bracket on the way to the championship matchup against Rancho Trabuco. San Clemente posted two wins, 7-0 and 7-3, to take the district title.

The 8U team is made up of Caylani Agosto, Delaney Bautista, Luca Cifuentes, Peyton Clark, Erin Creek, Madison Fernandez, Lanna Jay, Margo Nye, Rachel Roldan, Ryenn Roldan, Anela Saxton and Brooklyn Speron.

The 10U team blazed through its competition. San Clemente won, 15-0, over West Grove, 9-1 over Los Alamitos, 13-4 over Cypress, 9-1 over Rancho Trabuco and beat Cypress again for the district title, 9-6.

The 10U team is made up of Eliana Martinez, Emily Ota, Cassi Basaites, Ava Echternach, Leeloo Narvaez, Gina Rauch, Marley Readman, Maya Saggar, Kindra Stanley and Peyton Stokes.

The 12U team was just as high-scoring as the 10U team in its undefeated run. San Clemente won, 17-3, over Aliso Viejo, 5-4 over Fountain Valley, 12-0 over Rancho Trabuco, 16-0 over Central Orange and 14-0 over Huntington Beach.

The 12U team is made up of Tessa Arciniega, Ayla Basaites, Sophia Caringella, Jenna Gellatly, Brooklyn Giles, Felicity Jacobs, Payton Kennedy, Sophie Nachman, Maysen Veronda and Samantha Westerfield.

Registration Still Open for Next Week’s Friends Golf Tournament

The ninth annual Friends of San Clemente golf tournament is Friday, June 28 at the San Clemente Municipal Golf Course.

Funds raised by the golfer’s entry fees, opportunity drawing and auction will contribute to two of the city’s youth programs: swimming and recreational scholarships for underprivileged children and the Fun-on-the-Run children’s mobile education.

Entry fees are $500 for foursomes and $150 for individuals. The cost includes food, carts, beer and drinks on the course, followed by dinner and wine at the awards presentation. Rainbow Sandals will also donate a pair of sandals to every participant.

For more information, go to sanclementeparksfoundation.org and look under events or call 949.276.8866.