By Zach Cavanagh

San Clemente Teen Hooks 212-Pound Swordfish

Cooper Allen, a 15-year-old sophomore at San Clemente High School, pulled in a surprise catch on a family fishing trip on Sunday, Aug. 18.

The Allen family took a private fishing trip on the Cliffhanger out of Dana Point Harbor looking for some tuna. However, 12 miles off San Onofre, Cooper Allen caught what his mom Devon called “the pinnacle of a fisherman’s career.”

On a line hooked with a mackerel as live bait, Allen pulled in a 212-pound swordfish. Allen fought the fish in a seven-hour battle.