By Zach Cavanagh

SC Youth Wrestling Places at State Seeding Tournament

The San Clemente Youth Wrestling Club had a collection of podium placers at the San Clemente Beach Brawl, a state seeding tournament hosted by the club on Jan. 5.

Wrestlers were split between beginner and advanced divisions, and San Clemente had five first-place finishes in the beginner division and 19 podium finishers overall.

Luke Terrell, Devin Delire, Erickson Cloutier, Michael Leon Guerrero and Cyrus Dehn all claimed gold medals for first place.

Tommy Harris, Declan Thompson, Rocco Tompkins, Hayes Cloutier, Maceo Obedoza and Wyatt McNeill took second-place silver in the beginner division. In the advanced division, Kyler Stever and Noah Boatright took second.

Brody Brunsting, Dean Kochis, Hudson Cloutier and Archer Dehn finished third in the beginner division. In the advanced division, Kelan Stever and Joe Samperi earned third-place bronze.

The next state seeding event for San Clemente Youth Wresting is Sunday, Jan. 26 at Villa Park High School, with another the following week at the Army/Navy Academy in Carlsbad on Feb. 1.

Two more state seeding tournaments follow those with a Road to State qualifier on Feb. 16 and the SoCal Tournament of Champions on March 8 at Santiago High School.

The SCWAY (State of California Wrestling Alliance for the Youth) State Championship begins on March 21 in Clovis.

San Clemente’s Regan Johnson performs her beam routine at the Palm Springs Gymnastics Cup. Photo: Henry Quan

Olympica Gymnasts Open Optional Season Strong

A pair of San Clemente gymnasts earned bronze medals as Olympica Gymnastics opened the optional season at the Palm Springs Cup on Sunday, Jan. 19.

In Level 8, Regan Johnson of San Clemente scored a 9.275 on the floor exercise and an 8.700 on the vault to take third-place bronzes in both events.

In the Level 9 Junior A division, Julia Rojas of San Clemente scored 9.100 on the floor exercise for a third-place bronze.

Several other local gymnasts earned podium finishes for Olympica Gymnastics.

In the Level 7 Child B division, Kylie Phillips of Laguna Niguel earned silver on the bars at 9.475, bronze on the vault at 9.200, bronze on the floor exercise at 9.200 and silver in the all-around with a combined total of 37.025.

Edie Whalen on San Juan Capistrano took second place on the beam at 9.500 in the Level 7 Child B division, and in the Level 7 Junior A division, Misha Parsons of Dana Point captured gold on the beam at 9.650 and silver on the vault at 9.075. The Level 7 team took third place as a team.

In the Level 9 Junior A division, Kaitlyn Driessen of Rancho Mission Viejo won two bronze medals with an 8.950 on the vault and an 8.800 on the beam.

Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media.