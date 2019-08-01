Scoreboard: SCHS Alum Allard Traded to Texas Rangers, SC Softball 14U Falls in National Qualifier

By Zach Cavanagh

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. Email zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

SCHS Alum Allard Traded to Texas Rangers

One day away from a full year since his major league debut, first win and first hit with the Atlanta Braves, Kolby Allard is off to a new organization.

Allard, a 2015 San Clemente alum and Braves first-round pick, was traded to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, July 30 ahead of Wednesday’s MLB trade deadline.

The Braves dealt the 21-year-old left-hander for Rangers reliever Chris Martin. In 20 starts with the AAA Gwinnett Stripers this season, Allard posted a 7-5 record with a 4.17 ERA. Allard was ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the Braves system and was on Atlanta’s 40-man roster.

Allard earned the win and collected a hit in his major league debut last season, a rain-delayed 11-6 win over the Miami Marlins in Atlanta on July 31, 2018. That would end up being his only start with the Braves, as Allard made just two more appearances in relief last season, posting a 1-1 record with a 12.38 ERA over eight innings pitched.

Allard made his last start with Gwinnett on July 27, a 7-3 Stripers defeat against the Columbus Clippers. Allard took the loss, allowing seven runs on 10 hits (three home runs) while striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings.

Allard now joins the AAA Nashville Sounds in the Rangers system. Allard slides in as the Rangers’ No. 16 prospect behind San Clemente native and JSerra alum Davis Wendzel at No. 9 and Dana Hills alum Hans Crouse at No. 3.

SC Girls Softball 14U Falls in National Qualifier

The San Clemente Girls Softball 14U team’s strong run through the USA Softball postseason has come to an end.

After winning the California state championship, the 14U team traveled to Redding, CA for the USA Softball Western National Qualifier from July 23-28, and San Clemente had to battle.

San Clemente was slotted into Pool F, where it opened with a loss against the Eugene (Ore.) Lightning, 2-0. San Clemente rebounded by edging out the Clovis (CA) Bullets to advance to the bracket.

In bracket play, San Clemente opened strong with a 16-7 win over Lincoln of Sacramento. In the second round, the 14U girls dropped a tight contest against the Nevada Hotshots, 3-2, and were sent to the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament.

San Clemente’s tournament did not last much longer than that, as the 14U girls locked in to another close contest. Bell Gardens (CA) prevailed in the 8-7 win.

The Eugene Lightning captured the tournament championship and advanced to Nationals with a 5-3 win over Santa Paula, CA.

Zach Cavanagh

Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports.