Scoreboard: Surf Soccer, SC Volleyball Open Nationals, Pier Bowl Surf Classic Returns to Ocean Festival

By Zach Cavanagh

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week.

OC Surf Soccer U19 Boys Open National Playoff Friday

The Orange County Surf Soccer Club boys under-19 team begins its run at a national title on Friday, June 28 in the Elite National Premier League National Playoff in Rockford, Illinois.

The OC Surf U19 team features San Clemente players Daniel Tuscano, Ryan Kowarsch, Blake Lipofsky and Micah Usui. All were members of the San Clemente High School boys soccer team that won CIF-SS and State Regional championships last season. The U19 team is also coached by San Clemente resident Nick Cucuk.

OC Surf qualified for the ENPL national playoff by capturing the Elite Club National League Southwest Conference championship on May 23. The U19 team is 15-2-3 overall and ranked No. 6 nationally. OC Surf won its final five regular season games and nine of its last 10, with the last four by a combined score of 20-0.

OC Surf opens its Pool C schedule on Friday against Pride Soccer Club of Colorado Springs, champions of the ECNL Mountain Conference. Surf continues against the Brooklyn Italians, champions of the New York City Soccer League in the National Premier League, on Saturday, June 29 and finishes pool play against the hosting Rockford Raptors on Sunday, June 30.

If OC Surf tops its pool, the U19 team will play in the national semifinals on Monday, July 1 with the national championship taking place the next day on Tuesday, July 2.

SC Volleyball Club Girls 16s Begin National Championships

The San Clemente Volleyball Club’s girls 16s began the AAU National Championships on Tuesday, June 25 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

San Clemente went 2-1 on the first day of competition in the 16 Premier Division scoring a three-set win over Michigan Sports Academy, 26-24, 25-27, 15-13, and a two-set sweep over Phoenix Academy of Indiana, 25-20, 25-15.

San Clemente had a tougher go on day two. The 16s lost their first two matches in two-set sweeps to Asics KIVA of Kentucky, 25-17, 25-15, and Chelsea Shockwave of Kansas, 25-14, 25-21. Results of their third match against Mizuno M1 of Minnesota were not available at press time.

The San Clemente 16s will continue on Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28.

The San Clemente 16s are made up of Constance Brown, Elise Brown, Sydney Brown, Rory Gaynor, Savanna Goodpaster, Sierra Hawker, Hannah Hillis, Noelle Rutz, Charlie Shaughnessey, Stevie Shaughnessey, Grace Shulga, Emma Smith, Lulu Utterback and Kate Wade.

The San Clemente Volleyball Club’s girls 15s went 6-6 in the 15 Club Division of the AAU National Championships from June 21-24. San Clemente started the tournament 0-4 and 1-5 before winning five straight matches.

The San Clemente 15s are made up of Sydney Brown, Abigail Grebel, Tessa Grosshans, Hailey Hogue, Ainsley Jooyan, Faith Lissoy, Kelsey Ostrander, Charlie Shaughnessey, Stevie Shaughnessey, Amanda Tolosa, Lily Utterback and Kaitlyn Yamasaki.

Pier Bowl Surf Classic to Return to Ocean Festival

A mainline surf contest is back on the Ocean Festival schedule.

The Pier Bowl Surf Classic will run at the 2019 San Clemente Ocean Festival on Saturday, July 20. The event, sponsored by Hobie Surf Shop, will have divisions for men 25 and under, me 26 and over and a women’s open division.

Limited space is available, so to get your board in the competition, sign up online at oceanfestival.org or contact Jack Sutter at 949.609.9963.

The Ocean Festival’s two grom surf contests will also continue.

The Groms Rule Push-in Division for ages 7 and under will also run on July 20 and the Groms Rule Surf Contest with two boys and two girls division will go on Sunday, July 21. Both events are sponsored by Rip Curl.

Little League 8/9-Year-Olds Advance to District Title Game

The San Clemente All-Star National 8/9-year-old team fought its way through the District 68 bracket and will play in the district championship on Monday, July 7 at 5 pm at the Mission Viejo Youth Athletic Park minor field.

San Clemente National opened the tournament with a 7-2 win over Ladera Ranch American on June 15. San Clemente followed up with a 5-2 win over Ladera Ranch National on June 22 and clobbered Santa Margarita American, 15-2, on Monday, June 24.

San Clemente National now awaits the results of the final three games of the loser bracket to determine its opponent in Monday’s championship game.

The remaining District 68 All-Star tournaments open on June 29 with the 9/10-year-olds at Trabuco Canyon, the 10/11-year-olds at Vista Hermosa Sports Park in San Clemente, the Little League division at North Mission Viejo and the Junior Division at San Juan Capistrano.

SC Gators U15 Girls Rugby Wins at Encinitas

The San Clemente Gators U15 Girls Rugby team top the field of six teams at the Encinitas 7s Rugby Tournament on June 22.

The Gators clinched the title over Foothill, 12-10, with tries by Simone Bautista and Rowan Chapman and a conversion by Reese Torticill.

The Gators continue in the San Clemente 7s Tournament on Saturday, June 29 at Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park.