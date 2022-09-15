Scoreboard: Youth Wrestlers Earn State Titles, Placings

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Youth Wrestlers Earn State Titles, Placings

The San Clemente Youth Wrestling Club earned an individual state championship and had several placers at the state tournament last season.

Kelan Stever, 14, became a USA Wrestling State Champion with an unbeaten run in the Middle School Boys 149-Pound Division at the California USA Wrestling Folkstyle Championships on March 13 in Fresno. Stever is the first-ever state champion for San Clemente Youth Wrestling. Stever won each of his matches by pin to earn the title.

Kelan’s brother, Kyler Stever, 9, finished fifth at the USA Wrestling State tournament in the Boys 10 and Under 84-Pound Division.

Kelan Stever, 14, became the San Clemente Youth Wrestling Club’s first-ever state champion at the California USA Wrestling Folkstyle Championships on March 13 in Fresno. Photo Courtesy of San Clemente Youth Wrestling

The Stevers helped lead a group of more than 20 wrestlers to the SCWAY State Tournament in Clovis on March 19-20. Kyler Stever was San Clemente’s top placer at the event with a fifth-place finish. Kelan Stever and Caleb Eaton earned sixth-place finishes in their respective divisions. Cyrus Dehn and Uriah Eaton took home seventh-place finishes, and Cruz Allen and Johnathan Bandy earned eighth-place finishes.

San Clemente Youth Wrestling returns to competition in December. For more information about the club, go to sanclementewrestling.org or send an email to scywclub@gmail.com.

