Scoreboard: Lauren Brzykcy Named Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year, All-American

By Zach Cavanagh

In her first season as the full-time starting goalkeeper for UCLA, San Clemente native Lauren Brzykcy has more than made a name for herself on the big stage.

Brzykcy, a 2017 San Clemente High School graduate and redshirt junior for the Bruins, took home top conference honors on April 21, when she was named the Pac-12’s goalkeeper of the year and first-team all-conference. Brzykcy has also been honored as first-team All-Pacific Region by the United Soccer Coaches on May 11 and was most recently named a third-team All-American on May 13.

Brzykcy led the Pac-12 with 13 victories and was second in total saves (69), save percentage (.841), goals against average (0.73) and shutouts (7) in 17 games played.

Brzykcy and the Bruins won the Pac-12 with a 9-1-1 conference record and were 13-1-3 overall to earn the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Division 1 College Cup tournament. In the tournament, UCLA won its opening match over Iowa, 2-1, but the Bruins’ run ended in the round of 16, as No. 14 Clemson earned an upset victory in penalty kicks, 1-1 (6-5).

