SCYF Tritons Play for Pop Warner Regional Championships

By Zach Cavanagh

Football success in San Clemente doesn’t stop with the high school varsity Tritons.

The Pee Wee and Mighty Mite level Tritons of South Coast Youth Football each qualified for the Pop Warner Wescon Division 2 Regional Championships, which will be played this Saturday, Nov. 20, at Deer Valley High School in Glendale, Arizona.

South Coast Youth Football Tritons, Pee Wee. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

While the Mighty Mite Tritons are scheduled to take on the Charter Oak Chargers for the regional title at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Pee Wee Black Tritons have already been crowned regional champions, due to a forfeit of the Charter Oak Chargers’ Pee Wee team.

The Pee Wee Black Tritons, who are 9- to 11-year-olds from 75-135 pounds, have put together a stellar season with a 10-1 record, allowing no more than six points in any game this season. The Tritons dominated Deer Valley OTB Elite in the semifinals, 30-0, last Saturday, Nov. 13, at Buena Park High School.

The Mighty Mite Tritons, who are 7- to 9-year-olds from 45-105 pounds, beat the Deer Valley Hurricanes in the semifinals last Saturday in Buena Park.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media.

Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in

Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage

on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

