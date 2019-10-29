SDGE Addresses Potential Power Outages

By Collin Breaux

San Diego Gas and Electric (SDGE) representatives said Tuesday, Oct. 29 that approximately 20 customers in unincorporated areas east of San Juan Capistrano and four customers in unincorporated areas east of San Clemente could be affected by public safety power shut-offs.

Power shut-offs are occurring across California due to concerns about wildfires. If adverse weather conditions require turning off the power for public safety, SDGE proactively notifies customers before enacting the shut-off.

Visit sdge.com/ready, sdge.com/news and sdge.com/outagemap for updated information and a real-time outage map.