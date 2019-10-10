SeaFest: Taco Challenge, Surf Contest Winners; Photo Gallery

Photo Gallery
Christina Morgan, 48, and her son Brayden Morgan, 15, take bites into a street taco during the 2019 Seafest’s inaugural Street Taco Challenge at the San Clemente Pier on Sunday, Oct. 10. Photo: Shawn Raymundo
During the 2019 Seafest’s Street Taco Challenge, Sarah Resendiz (far left), Melisa Bello and Nayeli Gonzales (right right) prepare tacos for the Tomarindo tent on Sunday, Oct. 10. Photo: Shawn Raymundo
Shanna Moran builds a taco for patrons at the Shwack Cantina tent for the Street Taco Challenge during the 2019 Seafest on Sunday, Oct. 10. Photo Shawn Raymundo
Israel Sierra grills up some pork carnitas while Margarita Castro prepares the arepas for La Colombian’s tacos at the Seafest Street Taco Challenge on the San Clemente Pier on Sunday, Oct. 6. Photo: Shawn Raymundo
Crowds gather on the San Clemente Pier on Sunday, Oct. 6, to try out some street tacos from various local restaurants as part of the 2019 Seafest. Photo: Shawn Raymundo
TACO CHALLENGE
Judge’s Choice:
- 1st – Tie – La Siesta and The Fisherman’s Restaurant & Bar
- 3rd Sancho’s Tacos
- Most Unique Taco – The Lobster Shack with Los Patios Restaurant
People’s Choice:
- 1st – Sancho’s Tacos
- 2nd – La Siesta
- 3rd – Tamarindo
Spirit Award:
- La Colombiana
CATALYST CLASSIC SURF CONTEST
Boys/Girls U8:
- 1 River Booth
- 2 Gage Burch
- 3 Keira Williamson
- 4 Maya Williamson
Boys/Girls U10:
- 1 Carson Carr
- 2 Israel Cannon
- 3 Aiden Gallagher
- 4 River Biolos
- 5 Jojo Sherritt
- 6 Tallon Gordon
Boys U12:
- 1 Mac OBrien
- 2 Dawson Marks
- 3 Wyatt Zeutenhorst
- 4 Andre Drummy
- 5 Zealand Post
Boys U15:
- 1 Gabriel Klaussner
- 2 Mac Obrien
- 3 Brayden Burch
- 4 Zach Perry
- 5 Wyatt Ankrom
- 6 Bryse Celaya
Open Boys:
- 1 Gabriel Klaussner
- 2 Austin Fuller
- 3 Christian Clark
- 4 Alex Fuller
- 5 Jake Lee
- 6 Kai Cassano
Open Girls:
- 1 Bree Smith
- 2 Tava Post
- 3 Tatum Obrien
- 4 Ellie Heinrich
- 5 Hannah Arthur
- 6 Sophia Lopez
Family Division:
- 1 Brayden & Brett Burch (back to back to back win)
- 2 Austin & Alex Fuller
- 3 Mike & Wyatt Ankrom
- 4 Jack & Bob Sanseverino
- 5 Adam & Kingston Watts
- 6 Christian & Donovan Clark
