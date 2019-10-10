EYE ON SC, News Headlines

SeaFest: Taco Challenge, Surf Contest Winners; Photo Gallery

Photo Gallery

TACO CHALLENGE

Judge’s Choice:

  • 1st – Tie – La Siesta and The Fisherman’s Restaurant & Bar
  • 3rd Sancho’s Tacos
  • Most Unique Taco – The Lobster Shack with Los Patios Restaurant

People’s Choice:

  • 1stSancho’s Tacos
  • 2ndLa Siesta
  • 3rdTamarindo

Spirit Award:

  • La Colombiana

 

CATALYST CLASSIC SURF CONTEST

Boys/Girls U8:

  • 1 River Booth
  • 2 Gage Burch
  • 3 Keira Williamson
  • 4 Maya Williamson

Boys/Girls U10:

  • 1 Carson Carr
  • 2 Israel Cannon
  • 3 Aiden Gallagher
  • 4 River Biolos
  • 5 Jojo Sherritt
  • 6 Tallon Gordon

Boys U12:

  • 1 Mac OBrien
  • 2 Dawson Marks
  • 3 Wyatt Zeutenhorst
  • 4 Andre Drummy
  • 5 Zealand Post

Boys U15:

  • 1 Gabriel Klaussner
  • 2 Mac Obrien
  • 3 Brayden Burch
  • 4 Zach Perry
  • 5 Wyatt Ankrom
  • 6 Bryse Celaya

Open Boys:

  • 1 Gabriel Klaussner
  • 2 Austin Fuller
  • 3 Christian Clark
  • 4 Alex Fuller
  • 5 Jake Lee
  • 6 Kai Cassano

Open Girls:

  • 1 Bree Smith
  • 2 Tava Post
  • 3 Tatum Obrien
  • 4 Ellie Heinrich
  • 5 Hannah Arthur
  • 6 Sophia Lopez

Family Division:

  • 1 Brayden & Brett Burch (back to back to back win)
  • 2 Austin & Alex Fuller
  • 3 Mike & Wyatt Ankrom
  • 4 Jack & Bob Sanseverino
  • 5 Adam & Kingston Watts
  • 6 Christian & Donovan Clark

