Senior Center Looking to Community to Adopt a Senior for Christmas

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff

The Dorothy Visser Senior Center and Age Well Senior Services this month launched the Adopt a Senior for Christmas program in which members of the community can support those seniors who will be alone this Christmas because of the pandemic and renewed restrictions.

“This year, there will be a lot of seniors spending the holidays alone because of the pandemic,” Age Well said in an announcement. “We want to make sure that they get a holiday meal and some holiday cheer.”

People are encouraged to donate $25, which will provide each senior with the makings for a holiday meal, a small gift of good cheer and a personal note from the individual donating to the cause.

The Meals on Wheels drivers will be out delivering the packages on Dec. 24.

To participate or learn more about adopting a senior, call senior center Director Beth Apodaca at 949.498.3322.

Related