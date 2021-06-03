Senior Center Requests Donations for Rummage Sale

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The local senior center is seeking community donations ahead of its Dolly’s Boutique Rummage Sale slated for later this month.

The Dorothy Visser Senior Center is looking to the San Clemente community to donate gently used household items and accessories, including dishware, knickknacks, purses, shoes, jackets, lamps, home décor, pictures, jewelry, collectibles, toys and tools, among other items.

From now through June 19, when the rummage sale will be held, donations can be dropped off to the senior center’s back parking lot at 117 Avenida Victoria. All the proceeds will go to the center for the Meals on Wheels program.

The rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center.

For additional information, contact 949.498.3322.

