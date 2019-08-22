Staff

The Surfing Heritage & Culture Center (SHACC) is now holding its summer flash auction sale. The nonprofit organization, based in San Clemente, works to archive surf artifacts, surfboards, memorabilia, photography, video and scholarly works.

SHACC is auctioning off a week at the Four Seasons Aviara Residences in Carlsbad, which has an approximate value of $5,500. The opening bid begins at $500 for the locked-in dates of Sept. 7-14.

“Tucked away in Carlsbad, California, the Four Seasons Aviara offers miles of uncrowded beaches and some of the best golf courses in North America,” the SHACC press release states, “The concierge can have your villa’s kitchen stocked fully, there’s an epic open-air yoga pavilion, and the surf at Ponto or Beacons is only a short walk away.”

The press release states that all proceeds of the auction go to preserving and sharing the history and culture of surf.

For more information, visit shacc.org.