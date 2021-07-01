Shea Center Gala Raises Over $600,000

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

A recent gala for the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center featuring dinner, drinks, and entertainment raised funds so the center can continue its mission of helping others through horse-riding.

The gala was held at Montage Laguna Beach and raised more than $600,000.

“As guests arrived on the lawn, they were welcomed by a light jazz trio,” a news release said. “The vista was a field of friends catching up with each other, a tequila tasting station, photo opportunities, a caricature artist, personal Haiku poetry, a wine wall, posters offering high-value live auction items, an open bar, and gifts for every guest.”

Julie and Gustavo Guizan capture their excitement with a selfie at the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center’s recent gala at Montage Laguna Beach. Photo: Corutesy of Pixel That Photography

After dinner, Shea Center CEO Dana Butler-Moburg and Shea Center board chair Susan Chaney-Purel welcomed guests and gave a brief update on activities so far this year and from last year.

Live auctions were held for various destinations, including Catalina Island.

“The black tie-optional event was in a familiar setting, with 250 new and longtime Shea Center friends,” the release said.

