Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Friday Night Stabbing Near T-Street; Suspect Not Yet ID’d

By Eric Heinz

A stabbing incident that took place Friday night, March 22, near T Street sent multiple Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) deputies and a helicopter to the scene, who searched the area for at least an hour.

The call came in at 9:10 p.m., according to OCSD dispatch, as an assault with a deadly weapon at the 300 block of Paseo De Cristobal.

San Clemente Chief of Police Services Lt. Edward Manhart said one person received a non-life-threatening puncture wound and was taken to a hospital and treated. Another person received a superficial injury but was not transported. As OCSD continues to investigate the situation, no details of the suspect have been released at this time, nor has additional information about the victims.

Manhart said the suspect is not believed to be homeless and the incident does not appear to be gang-related.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call dispatchers at 714.647.7000 (press 9 and then 1) or OC Crime Stoppers at 1.855.TIP.OCCS (847.6227) and at occrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/.