Shine Festival to Hold ’80s-Themed Fun Run, Event

Staff

The San Clemente Christian School next month will host its Shine Festival at the Vista Hermosa Sports Park. This ’80s-themed fun run and community-wide festival are intended to promote strong families in order to build a strong community.

The Shine Festival will include family fun, bounce houses, music and food, with all of the proceeds going to support the San Clemente Education Foundation, which was created to support quality faith-based education for today’s youth.

“Preparing our youth for a world that is ever-changing is a combined effort from stakeholders in our community, country and world,” the Shine Festival Committee said in a press release, encouraging donations. It added, “Together, this is one way for us to support education, our families and our community.”

The festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. on Feb. 8, while the run itself is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The headlining band, Flashback Heart Attacks, will perform from 1-3:30 p.m.