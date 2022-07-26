SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Staff

Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies are actively searching for a suspect that was involved in a shooting near Max Berg Plaza Park on Monday afternoon, July 25, according to authorities.

The deputies were dispatched to the park at 1100 Calle Puente at around 3:57 p.m., after a witness called OCSD and reported they had heard three shots.

The streets surrounding the park, including Avenida Aragon, Avenida Del Poniente, Calle Puente, and El Prado, were shut down until roughly 9 p.m.

OCSD staff said there were two to four subjects present at the scene, with the suspect firing multiple shots at another subject, grazing the top of their head. The injured subject was transported to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, from which they were released within one hour of arrival.

The department’s investigation team, as well as the gang unit, are speaking with neighborhood residents and looking for video footage. They have also spoken with multiple witnesses that were present.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Deputies are actively searching for an assault suspect in the area of Max Berg Plaza Park. The community is requested to stay out of the area for the next couple hours. All streets surrounding the park are shut down. The Sheriff helicopter is assisting with the search. — OCSD – San Clemente (@OCSDSanClemente) July 26, 2022

