Shorecliffs Middle School, San Clemente High Claim State Titles

By Jake Howard

It was an epic weekend April 13 for area schools, as the best and brightest surf programs from up and down the coast congregated for the Scholastic Surf Series Championships in Oceanside.

In the middle school division, Shorecliffs Middle School was caught in a back-and-forth battle with Encinitas’ Oak Crest Middle School before emerging victorious again. This year marked the ninth season for the Scholastic Surf Series, and it was the ninth title for Shorecliffs. To say the San Clemente Middle School has been dominant would be a huge understatement. They’ve owned the competition every single year.

San Clemente High claimed another Scholastic Surf Series State Title as well, also taking home the men’s shortboard title. This marks the Tritons’ third consecutive title.

The surf in Oceanside last weekend hung in the waist-to-chest-high range, with fun, rip-worthy peaks up and down the beach.