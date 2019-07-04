Site Master Plans for Potential SC High Renovations to Include Renderings of Upgraded, New Buildings

By Shawn Raymundo

To give voters and the community a better idea of what a proposed bond measure to upgrade San Clemente High School could achieve, the Capistrano Unified School District is expected to present a site master plan of the potential renovations to the Board of Trustees in the coming months.

Following the board’s workshop discussion on June 28, CUSD staff will prepare the site master plan to include renderings of what the inside of the renovated classrooms and new buildings at San Clemente High would look like.

The district is expected to bring a contract before the trustees for approval on a firm to draw up the renderings and site plan during the upcoming July 17 meeting, according to district spokesperson Ryan Burris.

CUSD is considering placing regional bond measures on the March 2020 Primary Election ballot in an effort to raise funding to update schools throughout the district. The bond for San Clemente would cover the high school, as well as the city’s middle and elementary schools—collectively referred to as the Southern School Facilities Improvement District (SFID).

The proposed bond levy for the Southern SFID is to be $34 for every $100,000 of assessed home value, which is expected to yield $113 million in proceeds. If voters in San Clemente pass the bond, more than $87 million of those funds would pay for classroom renovations and new buildings at the 54-year-old high school.

About $55 million would be spent on building a new student service center and library with a cafeteria, a performing arts theater and a pool with a building and bleachers while roughly $32.5 million would be used for renovations.

The board’s latest workshop, focused on the school’s potential design, as the trustees discussed the merit of going with Spanish-colonial architecture to match the city’s aesthetic and “Spanish Village by the Sea” theme.

Representatives from HMC Architects sat in on the workshop to present some architectural styles to the trustees and answer questions about construction costs related to San Clemente High.

“The challenge is how to express both the campus and the community,” James Krueger, design principal for HMC, told trustees, concluding his presentation.

Trustee Patricia Holloway, the Area 3 representative encompassing San Clemente, asked whether following the city’s guidelines for Spanish architecture would be considerably expensive.

Daniel Dubrow, associate principal for HMC, said he and Krueger had done some research on those guidelines and found it would “create a lot of excess costs.” He added that if the district went with a blended style, incorporating aspect of the Spanish-colonial look, it could keep costs down.

Trustee Amy Hanacek, who represents potions of San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano and Dana Point, touched on the idea of creating a blended look and picturing a “butchered hybrid.” Calling the school a statement piece for the city, she said the district should be mindful of the community, keeping in mind the school’s alumni who would like to still recognize it in the future.

Board President Gila Jones said she agreed with Hanacek’s comments, also stating that she’s “concerned about adding a whole lot of extra costs.”

“Some people might feel very strongly about the high school they went to, which shows a lot of brick and that might be what they really love,” Jones said.

Trustee Jim Reardon, San Juan Capistrano’s representative to the board, said that while the final decision will be centered around money, the district does need to be able to sell the look of the school to the community and voters.

“I don’t favor following the city’s guidelines, we don’t have to do that,” he said, adding: “I think that we can do something around the periphery of the campus that respects the city standards … My position is: respect the city to the extent it’s possible to do so without busting the budget.”

Noting that the primary goal is get the bond passed, Holloway said she brought up the Spanish architecture because she “believes it could be a good way to bond the community.”

“San Juan (Capistrano), they’re equestrian, and Dana Point is the nautical (theme),” Holloway said, adding, “So every community has a sense of place and that’s what I’m trying to respect. But the most important is to get these buildings on the campus to support our students.”

Chief Facilities Officer John Forney proposed that the renderings of the new facilities focus on what students and teachers will experience inside.

“‘This is what the performing arts theater will look like … this is where kids will be in,’ regardless of what it looks like outside,” Forney said, giving examples of renderings. He also explained that the design aspects can be more focused if they get the bond passed.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for July 17 at CUSD headquarters in San Juan Capistrano at 7 p.m.—Shawn Raymundo