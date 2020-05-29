Skate Park Reopening June 1 with Restrictions

Staff report

Ralphs Skate Court in San Clemente will reopen Monday, June 1, at 8 a.m., the city recently announced.

The reopening is in accordance with a soft reopening plan approved by the city council.

“To minimize large gatherings, which is currently not allowed per State and County guidelines, the skate park and the court area will be monitored by City staff to comply with these guidelines,” a press release on Friday, May 29, said. “The City will be allowing 10 skateboarders per session and designating spaces for observers that maintain adequate social distancing.”

Skaters must complete an online release and liability waiver at san-clemente.org/skate, and a legal parent or guardian 18 years or older must complete an online reservation for minors. Skaters must check-in with a staff member upon arrival and verify their completion of the waiver to gain entry onto the court. The waiver form is only once per skater, and they can use the court without reservations or registration after filling out the waiver, space permitting.

Elbow and knee pads and a helmet are required to enter. The skate park will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and spectators must observe physical distancing.

The court will be cleared every hour by staff.

“We ask that all users follow physical distancing, handwashing, and public health guidelines,” the press release said.

On April 13, the city made the decision to pour 37 tons of sand onto the concrete surface of the park to discourage people from visiting during Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order. The sand pouring drew criticism from residents and became the subject of widespread news headlines.

Contact the recreation department at 949.361.8264 or recreation@san-clemente.org for questions regarding reservations or more information.