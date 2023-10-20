The Vine Restaurant & Bar is temporarily closed following a small kitchen fire that occurred inside the restaurant on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14.

Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to a call just after 1 p.m., according to an OCFA post on X (formerly Twitter), and extinguished the fire quickly.

Officials from Vine said the restaurant’s chef called OCFA as the staff was preparing to open for dinner that Saturday night, also noting that there were no injuries.

“Authorities believe the cause of the fire was a metal screw contained within the interior of the kitchen wall that heated up—a common cause of fire in older commercial and residential structures,” said owner Russ Bendel in a statement. “The wall is being replaced with all metal beams and framing to prevent such an incident from reoccurring.”

OCFA has yet to officially determine a cause for the fire, Capt. Thanh Nguyen, an OCFA public information officer, said Friday afternoon, Oct. 20.

Vine will reopen once the repair is completed, according to Bendel.