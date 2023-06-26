A couple of decades down the line after first opening Sofas by Design in 2003, former daycare center operator Deborah Ashcroft and her daughter, Tiffany Ashcroft Robertson, are still going strong in running their business.

What started with Ashcroft working alone in a 600-square-foot space displaying just four sofas has grown into a business with two showrooms, selling home décor and beds in addition to sofas, sectionals and chairs.

The duo of Ashcroft and Robertson, along with three other employees, have gotten their operation down to a science. Robertson and the others interact with the clients and draw up quotes, while Ashcroft does the work “in the back,” as she described it to the San Clemente Times, with her white Labrador named Charger sitting a few feet away.

Family-owned business Sofas by Design marks its twentieth anniversary after opening in 2003. Photo: C. Jayden Smith

Family-owned business Sofas by Design marks its twentieth anniversary after opening in 2003. Photo: C. Jayden Smith

Family-owned business Sofas by Design marks its twentieth anniversary after opening in 2003. Photo: C. Jayden Smith

Family-owned business Sofas by Design marks its twentieth anniversary after opening in 2003. Photo: C. Jayden Smith

Family-owned business Sofas by Design marks its twentieth anniversary after opening in 2003. Photo: C. Jayden Smith

Family-owned business Sofas by Design marks its twentieth anniversary after opening in 2003. Photo: C. Jayden Smith

“In other words, I’m the one who orders everything, writes all the orders to the factory, (takes) care of any issues that we have…,” said Ashcroft. “(For example, if we’re trying to) find a fabric, it’s like, ‘Where did it go? We can’t find it.’ I’m the one tracking it.”

She attributed her transition from the childcare field to design to a friend who owns a similar business in Santa Barbara, who trained Ashcroft the basics of processing orders and working with a factory to make her custom furniture.

Her years in business has helped her to know significantly more than when she first started, Ashcroft acknowledged, calling the early years “simple.”

“Now, I carry coffee tables and lighting and art and rugs,” she said. “I didn’t have that (at the beginning), so that’s what I mean in that it was ‘simple.’ It was just one thing (in sofas); a couple of styles and that was it.”

Ashcroft added that she enjoys working with a variety of people.

“Probably a third of our business comes from designers themselves, and the other are (normal) clients,” she said. “I meet a vast array of different kinds of clients, from middle-income to high-income people.”

Her attendance at numerous trade shows over the years, where she can meet and speak with other designers, has significantly helped in growing the business.

“Referrals have been a big business for us,” she said. “The first year I was here, I think my net sales were $150,000 a year, and now they’re $2.5 million.”

That success has coincided with Sofas by Design’s work with professional designers, which has been boosted by the number of referrals the business has received.

Ashcroft recalled working with Shea McGee, of the now-famous Studio McGee, during the popular designer’s early days, in addition to companies like Pure Salt Interiors.

Those partnerships are always interesting, Ashcroft said, as designers can be “fun and easy” collaborators most of the time but can let their imaginations run too wild.

“Their creative minds try to recreate something that I know cannot be manufactured that way,” she said. “Or, I’ll say to them, ‘This is not going to look like (what you want),’ because I can tell visually. If somebody showed me something, I can look at it and tell you how high the arm is, (and about) all the elements that go into making furniture.”

Regardless, Ashcroft enjoys helping her clients choose what they want while remaining honest if they ask for her opinion.

Throughout her 20 years in business, the manufacturing delays that occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic posed as her biggest hurdle, according to Ashcroft, and something that’s still currently in flux.

Before the pandemic, her custom furniture took four to six weeks to be delivered, a number that drastically jumped to 16 weeks during 2020 and into 2021.

“We’re back down to eight or nine weeks right now,” Ashcroft said. “…It affected every area of what we manufacture, from fabrics to the foam, to the wood, to the springs, everything.”

She moved to San Clemente in 2010 and doesn’t plan on going anywhere else, as she is now surrounded by the rest of her family in town.

That sense of family has extended into her employees at her business, as she tries to keep it light even when other factors may be going haywire.

“We go out for their birthdays, we go out for everything,” said Ashcroft. “We just try to keep it fun.”

To learn more about the two-decade-old retailer, visit sofasbydesign.co.