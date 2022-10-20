SONGS Community Engagement Panel to Hold Quarterly Meeting Thursday

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Breeana Greenberg

The SONGS Community Engagement Panel will hold its quarterly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 5:30 p.m. for an update on the ongoing decommissioning process at the San Onofre power plant.

Included in the meeting’s agenda are a presentation from the Action for Spent Fuel Solutions Now Coalition regarding new federal legislation and a discussion over the “spent fuel storage defense-in-depth” with regards to maintenance and inspections.

There will be an opportunity for members of the public to provide comments to the panel at the end of the meeting.

Those interested in attending the meeting can visit the Decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station website for more info.

Related