For people seeking an atypical approach to wellness, San Clemente’s newly opened Soul Align offers both chiropractic services and a yoga studio in one facility, in addition to other services.

Kelley Doyle and Dr. Whitney Marsh partnered to open their storefront on El Camino Real with a soft opening on Feb. 12 before holding their grand opening on March 25, and are now in their second month of operations.

Doyle, a longtime San Clemente resident, has taught yoga for 25 years. Marsh holds a Doctorate of Chiropractic and is licensed from the State of California’s Board of Chiropractic Examiners, practicing as an upper cervical chiropractor specializing in the Blair technique.

The Blair technique assumes that human bodies are asymmetrical, and hand-adjusts people by shifting segments of the vertebrae forward or backward as needed.

Their business at 300 S. El Camino Real in Suite 202 includes a space with multiple pieces of equipment for Marsh’s practice, a resting room for clients to use after neck adjustments, a massage room, and a room for yoga classes.

The two say their first days in operation have been exciting, with many new people coming in recently, and acknowledge the learning process as Marsh is a first-time entrepreneur. Marsh said she’s felt rewarded as some clients have already come in for reevaluations and are seeing progress.

“It’s an eye-opening piece for them to say, ‘Oh my gosh, OK, you’re right, I do remember how painful that was the first time I was in,” Marsh said. “We’re getting to that point with a lot of the chiropractic practice members, and it’s so beautiful just to see people brighten up.”

After a chance encounter in the eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains, Marsh and Doyle reconnected in South Orange County. The two met while Doyle was already thinking about opening a yoga studio in the area, but remaining complications from the pandemic put the kibosh on her plans.

When Marsh expressed her vision to operate a two-in-one business, Doyle was all for it.

Doyle said she smiles when she thinks about the improbability of them going into business together when they first met in 2016.

“If we would have looked at each other in that moment and said, ‘See you in seven years at Soul Align,’ we would have been like, ‘What? How’s that even possible?’ ” said Doyle. “Neither one of us would have known” (that they’d both land in San Clemente.

Marsh had moved down to work in Mission Viejo and ended up staying for more than 18 months, and randomly learned one day that Doyle attended the practice she worked at.

After jumping at the chance to connect, the two met again at Active Culture in San Clemente with now-operations manager Megan Jeslova, where Marsh laid out her plan. The conversation turned into discussing detailed aspects of the business, and the continued agreement on paint colors, floors, and more was a positive sign.

“It just kept continuing to be a ‘soul alignment,’ ” said Marsh. “All the boxes just got checked in that one meeting.”

From there, they all met frequently in the months to come as they developed their business. The trio eventually landed on picking a second-floor suite above the Bank of America office on El Camino Real, as it provided ocean views that other options didn’t and Marsh’s desired resting space for patients to relax after adjustments.

Doyle recalled that around the time the group was searching for a place to rent, she had prayed for a sign to make clear that leaving her job in Fountain Valley to open Soul Align was the right choice.

“I knew we were going to look at places (this day), and I got this text message (where) basically (the owner of the Fountain Valley business) was like, ‘I’m going to have to close down, it’s not going to work anymore,’ ” said Doyle. “And I was like, ‘oh my gosh, that was the exact sign that I needed … that this is exactly what I was supposed to do.’ ”

For how Marsh operates her practice, gathering data is critical to the evaluations she conducts for each visit.

She said that she can monitor data over time to understand what is improving or what is changing and how to respond.

Her equipment includes a Tytron scanner that detects heat patterns, which indicates how nervous systems are performing; an upper cervical table for adjustments; a full spine table to adjust the rest of the spine; a posture analyzer; and a 2-D X-ray machine for analysis done by hand; and a CBCT machine for digital 3-D scanning of the neck.

“State of the art imaging allows me to gain a lot of information,” Marsh said. “That’s how I look at each side of the neck, each angle of the joints on the right and left side. I can also do canal studies with this machine (where) I can look up and down the rollercoaster of the spinal canal.”

As part of her evaluations, she asks questions corresponding to each section of the spine, from which she can learn about the symptoms that lead to infections and other conditions clients are facing.

The goal is to not just identify pain spots and fix them immediately, but to provide a holistic view.

“I say … ‘I’m sorry that you’re in that pain, and that means that your body is in some state of crisis, but let’s look at your overall health to really evaluate what’s happening,’ ” said Marsh.

In total, Soul Align has eight teachers who carry knowledge in fields such as nutrition and physical therapy and understand what it takes to return the body to a healthy state.

The wealth of information Soul Align’s staff holds is key to building the kind of community Doyle and Marsh want to have with their clients, one where everyone agrees on a well-rounded approach to health.

Marsh said that she can refer a client to a specific class taught by an instructor who she knows will be able to help the client with whatever issue they’re facing.

“We created a one-stop shop, in all meanings,” she said, adding that they are building connections that allow for people to share their varying perspectives, or understandings of health, and collaborate.

Overall, the business stands out in that they have a chiropractic practice and yoga in direct proximity to each other, the two owners said.

Specific to the yoga studio, there is a spiritual emphasis that isn’t the same as how similar studios focus on the physical benefits, according to Doyle, which was a part of their vision.

Their clients would say, “I’ve been looking for a place that will connect me a little bit more to my soul and spirit, as well as get me motivated physically (and) emotionally,” according to Doyle. “It’s kind of like the whole package. So, I am hearing that feedback and I’ll reflect that (here).”

Marsh added that her practice is one of two in California that uses both a CBCT machine and a 2-D X-ray machine. Additionally, she specializes as an upper cervical chiropractor that incorporates the entire spine into her work.

That uniqueness has made her search for a mentor difficult as she begins her life in her practice, but she said that the first stage has gone well.

“We’re not just chiropractic, right? It says it in the name, we’re chiropractic and yoga,” Marsh said. “That is a big draw for us, that we are moving people in all ways.”