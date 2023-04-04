South Coast Singers, a performing arts nonprofit, is seeking submissions for its annual Stars of Tomorrow Scholarship competition, in which high school students across Orange County can vie for one of six scholarships.

Applicants will compete virtually in the areas of musical theater or classical singing for the chance to earn a $500, a $750 or a $1,000 scholarship.

The top winner in each category will perform at the South Coast Singers’ upcoming spring concerts, American Tapestry, on June 11 and 17.

The Stars of Tomorrow competition launched more than 18 years ago as an opportunity to provide scholarship money to Orange County high school vocalists.

All Orange County high school students are eligible to apply. The competition is open to vocal soloists only—no duets, groups or instrumentalists.

The deadline to submit applications and audition tapes for the scholarship competition is April 28. Students can email sotapplication@gmail.com for more information and audition guidelines.