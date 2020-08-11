South County Businesses Receive CARES Act Funding

Staff

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett has awarded $14.5 million in CARES Act funding, also known as the coronavirus relief bill, to small businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the Fifth District through the Small Business Grant Relief Program.

“So many small businesses that serve as the backbone of our economy have suffered significant financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bartlett said. “My goal was to develop a program that would provide financial support to those businesses and get funds into their hands as quickly as possible.”

After an Orange County Board vote in May, $75 million in funding was split equally between the five county districts. The $75 million comes out of the $554 million that Orange County received from the CARES Act. The funding has gone toward testing and personal protective equipment such as medical-grade masks and gloves for first responders and health care officials.

Administrative costs to develop, implement, and administer the program amounted to $450,000 (a 3% cost).

The Small Business Grant Relief Program that launched on June 22 provided economic support of up to $10,000 in CARES Act funding grants for small businesses and nonprofit organizations experiencing financial difficulties related to COVID-19. Grants were awarded to businesses in nearly every business sector.

“Through this successful program, we have supported more than 1,400 businesses and organizations throughout South Orange County,” Bartlett said.

More than 80 local businesses, including San Clemente Times, were recipients of the grant. A final list of awardees can be viewed from the online version of this article.