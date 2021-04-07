South OC Democrat Group to Award College Scholarships to Local High School Seniors

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff

The Democratic Women of South Orange County recently opened its application window for the area’s high school seniors to apply and compete for college scholarships that will be awarded in late May.

From now through Sunday, April 11, graduating seniors at Dana Hills High School, San Clemente High School and San Juan Hills High School can submit application materials to the DWSOC for a chance to earn a scholarship for up to $1,000.

The group, which advocates for local Democratic candidates to political office, is looking to award a minimum of three scholarships to students who demonstrate consistent community involvement with promoting democracy and Democratic ideals and who are a registered or pre-registered Democrat.

Eligible students must complete the DWSOC’s application, which includes answering four questions and writing an essay. The students will also need to get a completed recommendation survey from a teacher, counselor, academic advisor or coach.

A DWSOC Scholarship Committee & Executive Board is tasked with deciding on the awardees and scholarship amounts. The recipients will receive their awards in the mail. Announcements will also be made during each of the three schools’ respective Seniors Awards ceremony on May 20.

Application material should be emailed to scholarships@dwsoc.org. More information regarding the scholarships, the terms and conditions and application forms can be found at dwsoc.org/scholarshipsinfo.html.

