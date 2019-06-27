Special Election Nomination Period Begins July 15

By Cari Hachmann

San Clemente has announced the official time and date of a Special Municipal Election the city will hold on Tuesday, November 5, to fill the vacant seat left on council by the death of incumbent Mayor Steven Swartz.

City Clerk Joanne Baade said the person elected will serve a term of approximately one year, which will end when the two Councilmembers elected at the November 3, 2020 General Municipal Election assume office.

According to the city, the nomination period for this office seat begins on Monday, July 15 and closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 9.

During this period, San Clemente registered voters may take out, circulate and file nomination papers to seek election to the city council at the Special Municipal Election on November 5, 2019.

The November special election will be conducted as an all-mail ballot election, if legally permissible, Baade said. If an all-mail ballot election is found to not be legally permissible, the Special Municipal Election will be conducted as a precinct election.

Candidates interested in pulling nomination papers to seek election to the San Clemente City Council are invited to visit the City Clerk’s Office at 910 Calle Negocio, third floor, San Clemente, during the nomination period identified above.

Appointments are recommended, but are not necessary. For additional information, or to make an appointment, you may call the City Clerk’s Office at 949.361.8345.