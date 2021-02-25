Splash Foundation to Host Virtual Fundraiser to Benefit Concordia Elementary

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zara Flores

The Splash Foundation is set to host its annual fundraiser starting on March 13, to benefit students and teachers at Concordia Elementary School in San Clemente.

The fundraiser, running through March 19, will include a virtual auction with items up for bid such as gift certificates to local shops and restaurants, Star Wars collectibles and trips to Hawaii and Mexico.

“Everything that we do, we want it to benefit all the kids at the school, not just the people who can afford it,” said Adrienne Metz, vice president of fundraising for Splash.

The foundation was established in 2012 by parents of Concordia students to supplement gaps in funding as a result of budget cuts to public schools.

The proceeds will fund software for the students, the school’s librarian, and the supplies and instructors for the physical education and art programs, according to Metz. Funding also allows for the school to hold its Makerspace program, which hosts labs for science, technology, engineering, art and math, also known as STEAM.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the onset of virtual learning, the fundraiser allowed the school to provide Chromebooks to all students—an expense now funded by the district.

The 2020 fundraiser was canceled due to the coronavirus, a year after the 2019 “Shipwrecked” fundraiser brought in approximately $100,000 to the school.

Without ticket, food and drink sales this year, Metz said she hopes the event will raise at least $50,000.

More information about the foundation and the fundraiser can be found at splashfoundation.com.

