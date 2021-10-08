State Extends Fisheries Closure to San Clemente Pier, Shoreline

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff

The San Clemente Pier and the city’s coastline is closed for fishing and shellfish harvesting as the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife extended its fisheries closure, the city announced Friday, Oct. 8.

The closure, prompted by last weekend’s massive oil spill that’s encroached on Orange County’s coastal cities, extends 18 miles offshore to the south end of the San Onofre power plant.

“The extension includes the San Clemente Municipal Pier and San Clemente Shoreline,” the city said in its announcement. “Therefore, effective immediately, fishing and shellfish harvesting will be closed from the pier and off the shore on San Clemente city beaches.”

The city noted Friday that beaches and the water remain open for all other activities.

