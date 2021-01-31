State to Open Second Round of Economic Relief Grants to Small Businesses

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The state next week is set to launch its second round of economic relief grant funding to small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The window for small businesses and nonprofits to apply for a grant, ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, will be open from Feb. 2 through Feb. 8, with the selection notifications scheduled from Feb. 11 through Feb. 18.

According to the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, eligible businesses include those that have an annual gross revenue of $2.5 million or less, have operated since June 1, 2019 and have been impacted by health and safety restrictions.

Eligible businesses that earn between $1,000 and $100,000 in annual revenue qualify for a $5,000 grant; those that make more than $100,000 a year but less than $1 million qualify for a $15,000 grant; and businesses that earn between $1 million and $2.5 million could receive a $25,000 grant.

Applications, the state notes, will first “be reviewed to determine the applicant meets the eligibility requirements. Eligible businesses will then be scored based on COVID-19 impact factors incorporated into the Program’s priority criteria so that distribution can take into account priority key factors.”

Such factors include industry sectors hit hardest by the pandemic and underserved small business groups, as well as the health restrictions imposed under the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy—the four-tiered, color-coded coronavirus monitoring system. More information and application guides can be found at careliefgrant.com.

