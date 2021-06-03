Statewide Ocean and Coastal Photos Contest to Open

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The window to participate in the 22nd annual California Ocean and Coastal Amateur Photography Contest will open on Sunday, June 6, allowing photographers to submit their works for a chance to win prize packages.

According to the contest rules, all amateur photographers—those who earn less than 50% of their income from photography—are invited to participate in this free contest that’s meant to feature photos of the scenic coast and Pacific Ocean off California, people in California’s coastal waters and the state’s coastline and coastal wildlife.

“Photographs must be taken from a public place. Plants and animals depicted in photos should be native species in their natural setting,” the contest website, mycoastalphoto.com, states.

The California Coastal Commission is sponsoring the contest along with several ocean-based companies and organizations. Contestants can submit their photos through July 17 at 5 p.m. An announcement of the winners is expected in early August.

The winners of the contest will get to select from a handful of prize packages that each includes whale watching excursions and kayak tours with various companies up and down the California coast.

More information about entering the contest and its rules can be found at mycoastalphoto.com.

