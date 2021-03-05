UPDATE: 5-Hour Standoff Ends with Stolen Vehicle Suspect Surrendering

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Shawn Raymundo

UPDATE (7:07 p.m.): According to OCSD spokesperson Carrie Braun, the suspect has surrendered and is in police custody, ending a roughly five-hour-long standoff with law enforcement.

In multiple updates on Twitter, OCSD said chemical agents were used by the SWAT team and that the man, in his 20s, was taken into custody without incident.

“He was seen by paramedics at the scene and did not sustain any injuries,” OCSD tweeted. “He will be booked into jail for multiple criminal violations.”

Multiple agencies are responding to a standoff on Avenida Pico in San Clemente where a driver suspected of stealing a vehicle remains barricaded inside the automobile and is refusing commands to exit, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The individual, a man who is approximately 22 years old, reportedly failed to pull over when deputies attempted a stop, OCSD explained in a series of tweets since shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

“A pursuit ensued and the vehicle is surrounded at the east end of Avenida Pico,” OCSD said.

The pursuit, according to OCSD Cmdr. Jeff Puckett, originated in Laguna Hills. He added that the man, who is “armed with multiple weapons,” is not from the San Clemente area.

OCSD, along with SWAT, crisis negotiations and the Orange County Fire Authority are on the scene, working “to coax the suspect out of the vehicle, to surrender peaceably with no issues,” Puckett said in a tweeted video from OCSD.

According to OCSD, Avenida Pico is closed, starting from Cristianitos Road to the east end of the street.

“There is no danger outside of the area that we currently have contained, but I would encourage the public to stay away from the area of Pico towards the dead-end at Camp Pendleton,” Puckett said in the video.

This is a developing story.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies block the single-lane road at the east end of Avenida Pico as multiple agencies are engaged in a standoff with an individual suspected of stealing a vehicle and remains barricaded inside the automobile. Photo: Norb Garrett

